LONDON, April 5 Icelandic government bonds saw
their biggest sell-off in five months on Tuesday as Prime
Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, under pressure over a tax
scandal, called for parliament to be dissolved.
The leaked Panama Papers showed his wife owned an offshore
company with big claims on Iceland's collapsed banks.
The uncertainty buffeted the country's government bonds.
Yields, which move inversely to prices, on 10-year bonds
posted their biggest daily rise since early November
- jumping 15.6 basis points to 5.891 percent.
"The moves are linked to political pressure on the prime
minister linked to the disclosures out of Panama earlier in the
week," said BlueBay Asset Management's Mark Dowding, who holds
Icelandic bonds.
(Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Marc Jones; Editing by
Nigel Stephenson)