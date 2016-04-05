LONDON, April 5 Icelandic government bonds saw their biggest sell-off in five months on Tuesday as Prime Minister Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, under pressure over a tax scandal, called for parliament to be dissolved.

The leaked Panama Papers showed his wife owned an offshore company with big claims on Iceland's collapsed banks.

The uncertainty buffeted the country's government bonds. Yields, which move inversely to prices, on 10-year bonds posted their biggest daily rise since early November - jumping 15.6 basis points to 5.891 percent.

"The moves are linked to political pressure on the prime minister linked to the disclosures out of Panama earlier in the week," said BlueBay Asset Management's Mark Dowding, who holds Icelandic bonds. (Reporting by John Geddie; Writing by Marc Jones; Editing by Nigel Stephenson)