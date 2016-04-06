REYKJAVIK, April 6 Iceland's two government coalition parties have decided to keep working together and will appoint a new prime minister, a well placed source within the government told Reuters on Wednesday.

"The two parties have decided to keep working together as a government and appoint a new prime minister," the source said.

Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson, minister of fisheries and agriculture, was the most likely candidate to take over as prime minister, the source added.

Iceland's government is seeking to avoid early elections by picking a replacement for Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson, who is stepping aside after a major global leak this week - the so-called Panama Papers - showed his wife owned a firm with major claims on the island's collapsed banks, sparking wide-spread protests.

(Reporting by Johan Ahlander, editing by Niklas Pollard)