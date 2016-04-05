STOCKHOLM, April 5 Iceland's Prime Minister
Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson said on Tuesday he would dissolve
parliament and call a new election if he did not receive the
backing of coalition partner the Independence Party to remain in
office.
Pressure has been mounting on Gunnlaughsson to resign after
leaked documents showed his wife owned an offshore company with
big claims on Iceland's collapsed banks. He spent the morning in
talks with Finance Minister and Independence Party leader Bjarni
Benediktsson.
"I went over that with the head of the Independence Party
that if the MPs of the party did not feel up to supporting the
government...I would dissolve the parliament and call for new
elections as soon as possible," Gunnlaugsson said on his
Facebook page.
On Monday, the opposition filed a motion of no-confidence in
the prime minister and thousands of protesters gathered outside
parliament in a sign of growing anger about what the opposition
said was the failure of Gunnlaugsson to disclose a conflict of
interest over his wife's company.
Another demonstration is planned for later on Tuesday.
