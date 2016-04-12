LONDON, April 12 Iceland's Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson said on Tuesday he would not resign over the Panama Papers revelations, a week after the country's prime minister stepped down over the leaks.

Asked by reporters in London whether he would quit, Benediktsson answered: "No".

Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned as prime minister last week after leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm showed his wife owned millions of dollars worth of previously undisclosed shares in a company that held debt from failed Icelandic banks. (Writing by Andrew Heavens)