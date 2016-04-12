LONDON, April 12 Iceland's Finance Minister
Bjarni Benediktsson said on Tuesday he would not resign over the
Panama Papers revelations, a week after the country's prime
minister stepped down over the leaks.
Asked by reporters in London whether he would quit,
Benediktsson answered: "No".
Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson resigned as prime minister last
week after leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm showed
his wife owned millions of dollars worth of previously
undisclosed shares in a company that held debt from failed
Icelandic banks.
