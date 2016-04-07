(Repeats story without changes to text)
* Pirate Party is most popular party, with 43 pct support
* Party now faces test of the ballot box in autumn vote
* Current leader is a poet, Snowden supporter
By Gwladys Fouche and Ragnhildur Sigurdardottir
OSLO/REYKJAVIK, April 6 A poet and former
WikiLeaks supporter who says revolution is her favourite word,
Birgitta Jonsdottir would probably become Iceland's next prime
minister if elections were held tomorrow.
She leads the Pirate Party, set up by a group of outsiders
and activists in 2012 with the same name as protest parties in
other countries, and it would get a record 43 percent of the
vote, according to an opinion poll released on Wednesday.
Consistently topping surveys in the past year, the Pirates'
popularity surged after the release this week of the Panama
Papers forced Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson to
quit over the disclosure his wife owned an offshore company with
claims on Icelandic banks.
This infuriated many Icelanders who said it was an
undeclared conflict of interest. When he stepped aside on
Tuesday, it provided another boost for the anti-establishment
Pirate Party which campaigns for transparency. (Graphic: tmsnrt.rs/23hpXe5)
Jonsdottir aims to turn those poll numbers into votes after
the embattled government named Fisheries Minister Sigurdur Ingi
Johannsson as new prime minister on Wednesday and announced it
would call early elections for the autumn.
"The nation has decided that enough is enough. They have
shown in great number they want something different. For some
reason, that different thing seems to be my political party,"
Jonsdottir, 48, told Reuters in a phone interview from Reykjavik
hours before the government announcement.
It is a stunning rise for the Pirates who won 5.1 percent of
votes in the 2013 election giving them three seats in parliament
including one for Jonsdottir. Its policies include granting
citizenship to former U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden
and looser copyright enforcement rules.
She said her party belonged to the same global movement for
change that includes U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Bernie Sanders, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and his
leftwing Syriza party, and others in Europe where mainstream
political parties are fending off populists.
"We are living in a time where we are seeing real big
transformative forces, where the general public are expressing
in a very affirmative way that they want a different type of
governance: they want more engagement," she said.
"In particular, I have seen it very clearly with Podemos in
Spain and the Five-Star Movement in Italy."
The Pirate Party had been pushing for a vote of confidence
in the government and a snap election. It was unclear if the
autumn election would make them call off the confidence vote.
ANOTHER KIND OF POLITICS
For voters, the Pirates' appeal is as an alternative to the
coalition which came to power in 2013. Fed up with the financial
and political elite after a 2008 banking crisis wrecked the
economy, thousands of protesters pelted parliament with yoghurt
and eggs at protests this week.
"They (the Pirate Party) practise another kind of politics
so I am quite keen on that," said Oskar Arni Oskarsson, a
64-year-old librarian in Reykjavik, who said the latest events
were "totally absurd".
"I want the government to resign and that there will be
(early) elections," he told Reuters.
However, now that there is a chance of the Pirates being in
power, their perceived lack of political experience is facing
scrutiny.
"People are saying now that they don't have enough
experience and can't be trusted," said Eva Heida Onnudottir, a
political scientist at the University of Iceland.
Jonsdottir, who published her first book of poetry when she
was 22, became a grassroots campaigner after Iceland's financial
collapse. She soon became involved with WikiLeaks and helped get
a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache
helicopters that killed a dozen people in Baghdad, including two
Reuters news staff, released on the WikiLeaks site.
Jonsdottir, who has had rough patches in her life with both
her husband and father committing suicide, sees herself as a
lawmaker who puts pressure on the politicians who are doing
"unacceptable things".
Although she is the party's longest-serving lawmaker, others
may also be candidate for the top job. Helgi Hrafn Gunnarsson,
another of the three Pirate Party members of parliament, is also
a possibility, and the Pirate Party rotates its leadership.
Jonsdottir says she is not angling for the top job. "That is
not something I fantasise. Actually I had a nightmare about that
a long time ago that I wrote down into a poem," she said.
(Additional reporting by Alister Doyle in Oslo; Editing by Anna
Willard and Howard Goller)