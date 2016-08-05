BRIEF-India's Bank of Baroda sees bad loans rising to 450-460 bln rupees by March 2018
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
SANTIAGO Aug 5 Nobel Prize-winning economist Joseph Stiglitz and Swiss anti-corruption expert Mark Pieth said on Friday they were resigning from a committee set up by the Panamanian government to look into improving transparency following the "Panama Papers" data leak.
In a statement emailed to Reuters, Pieth and Stiglitz said they had told the government that restrictions on the ability to independently define the scope of their work and speak freely with an assurance that their final report would be released, were "tantamount to censorship." (Reporting by Gram Slattery and Rosalba O'Brien)
May 18 Bank Of Baroda Ltd CEO, executive directors speaking at a news conference:
NEW YORK, May 18 U.S. mortgage rates fell in step with bond yields in the wake of weaker-than-expected domestic economic data and as investors scaled back expectations about the number of interest rate increases by the Federal Reserve in 2017, according to Freddie Mac on Thursday.