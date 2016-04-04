By Jane Wardell and Elida Moreno
Australia and New Zealand are probing local clients of a
Panama-based law firm at the centre of a massive data leak for
possible tax evasion.
The leak involves more than 11.5 million documents from the
files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in the tax haven of
Panama, revealing details of hundreds of thousands of clients in
multiple jurisdictions.
The documents are at the center of an investigation
published on Sunday by the International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists, the German newspaper Süddeutsche
Zeitung and more than 100 other news organizations around the
globe. Suddeutsche Zeitung reported it received the huge cache
of documents and then shared them with the other media outlets.
The leaked "Panama Papers" cover a period over almost 40
years, from 1977 until as recently as last December, and
allegedly show that some companies domiciled in tax havens were
being used for suspected money laundering, arms and drug deals,
and tax evasion.
Britains Guardian newspaper said the documents showed a
network of secret offshore deals and loans worth $2 billion led
to close friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters
couldn't independently confirm those details.
The Australian Tax Office (ATO) said on Monday it is
investigating more than 800 wealthy clients of Mossack Fonseca.
"Currently we have identified over 800 individual taxpayers
and we have now linked over 120 of them to an associate offshore
service provider located in Hong Kong," the Australian tax
office said in a statement emailed to Reuters. It did not name
the Hong Kong company.
DATABASE "HACK"
The head of Mossack Fonseca has denied any wrongdoing but
acknowledged his firm had suffered a successful but "limited"
hack on its database.
The firm's director, Ramon Fonseca described the hack and
leak as "an international campaign against privacy".
Fonseca, who was up until March a senior government official
in Panama, said in a telephone interview with Reuters on Sunday
the firm, which specializes in setting up offshore companies,
has formed more than 240,000 such companies and noted the "vast
majority" of these have been used for "legitimate purposes."
ATO Deputy Commissioner Michael Cranston said his office was
working with the Australian Federal Police, the Australian Crime
Commission and anti-money laundering regulator AUSTRAC to
further cross-check the data from the documents.
"Some cases may be referred to the Serious Financial Crime
Taskforce," Cranston said in the statement.
The 800 individuals under investigation include some
taxpayers who had previously been investigated and others who
had reported themselves to the tax office under a voluntary
disclosure initiative, which allowed people to come forward and
avoid steep penalties and criminal charges and has since ended.
However, the ATO said those under investigation also
included a large number of taxpayers who had not previously come
forward.
New Zealand's tax agency on Monday said it is "working
closely" with its tax treaty partners to obtain full details of
any New Zealand tax residents who may have been involved in
arrangements facilitated by Mossack Fonseca.
John Nash, the New Zealand agency's international revenue
strategy manager, told Reuters in emailed comments that there is
an "active compliance programme focused on those who engage in
abusive offshore arrangements and don't meet their tax
obligations."
Separately, media reports said the leaked data pointed to a
link between a member of global soccer body FIFA's ethics
committee and a Uruguayan soccer official who was arrested last
year as part of a wide-ranging U.S. probe into corruption in the
sport.
FIFA's ethics committee said in a statement on Sunday that
Juan Pedro Damiani, a member of the committee's judgment
chamber, was being investigated over a possible business
relationship with fellow Uruguayan Eugenio Figueredo, one of the
soccer officials arrested in Zurich last year.
Damiani told Reuters in Montevideo on Sunday that he broke
off relations with Figueredo when the latter was accused of
corruption.
