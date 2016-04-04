(Adds response from Mossack Fonseca, Argentina's Macri,
paragraphs 4-6, 13-14, 32)
* "Biggest blow" to offshore business -investigator
* Russia says allegations part of anti-Putin campaign
* Leaders of Britain, Argentina, Pakistan mentioned
* Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca denies wrongdoing
By Kylie MacLellan and Elida Moreno
LONDON/PANAMA CITY, April 4 Governments across
the world began investigating possible financial wrongdoing by
the rich and powerful on Monday after a leak of four decades of
documents from a Panamanian law firm that specialised in setting
up offshore companies.
The "Panama Papers" revealed financial arrangements of
politicians and public figures including friends of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, relatives of the prime ministers of
Britain, Iceland and Pakistan, and the president of Ukraine.
While holding money in offshore companies is not illegal,
journalists who received the leaked documents said they could
provide evidence of wealth hidden for tax evasion, money
laundering, sanctions busting, drug deals or other crimes.
The law firm, Mossack Fonseca, which says it has set up more
than 240,000 offshore companies for clients around the globe,
denied any wrongdoing and called itself the victim of a campaign
against privacy. Mossack Fonseca, in a statement posted on its
website on Monday, said media reports had "misrepresented the
nature of our work."
"We routinely resign from client engagements when ongoing
due diligence and updates to sanctions lists reveal that a
beneficial owner of a company for which we provide services is
compromised," it said.
The law firm added that "excluding the professional fees we
earn, we do not take possession or custody of clients' money, or
have anything to do with any of the direct financial aspects" of
their business operations.
Leading figures responded to the leaks with denials as
prosecutors and regulators began a review of the reports from
the investigation by the U.S.-based International Consortium of
Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
The U.S. Department of Justice would determine whether there
was evidence of corruption and other violations of U.S. law, a
spokesman said. A White House spokesman said that "in spite of
the lack of transparency that exists in many of these
transactions," there were U.S. experts who could find out
whether they violated sanctions and laws.
Financial prosecutors in France announced the opening of a
preliminary investigation for aggravated tax fraud.
Germany would also "pick up the ball" in the case, a Finance
Ministry spokesman said on Monday. Financial market watchdog
Bafin is looking into the matter, said a source close to the
regulator, which reports to the ministry.
Australia, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands were among
other countries that said they had begun investigating the
allegations based on more than 11.5 million documents. Banks
came under the spotlight over allegations they helped clients
hide their wealth offshore.
In Argentina, political opposition parties demanded an
explanation from center-right President Mauricio Macri because
he served as a director of an offshore company in the Bahamas
related to his wealthy father's business in the past.
In a short television interview, Macri denied any wrongdoing
and said the company his father founded was legal.
"It was an offshore company to invest in Brazil, an
investment that ultimately wasn't completed, and where I was
director," Macri said. "There is nothing strange about this."
In Brazil, where a corruption crisis threatens President
Dilma Rousseff's administration, the O Estado de S.Paulo
newspaper said politicians from seven parties were named as
Mossack Fonseca clients. They did not include politicians from
Rousseff's Workers' Party.
Brazil's tax agency said it would verify information about
offshore tax avoidance in the documents and could impose fines
on undeclared assets in offshore accounts of up to 150 percent
of their value.
FORTY YEARS
The documents, covering a period from 1977 until last
December, were leaked to more than 100 news organisations around
the world in cooperation with the ICIJ.
"I think the leak will prove to be probably the biggest blow
the offshore world has ever taken because of the extent of the
documents," ICIJ Director Gerard Ryle said.
The Kremlin said the documents contained "nothing concrete
and nothing new," while a spokesman for British Prime Minister
David Cameron said his late father's reported links to an
offshore company were a "private matter."
Pakistan denied any wrongdoing by the family of Prime
Minister Nawaz Sharif after his daughter and son were linked to
offshore companies.
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko defended his commitment
to transparency after lawmakers called for an investigation into
allegations in the documents that he had used an offshore firm
to avoid tax. Poroshenko purportedly moved his confectionery
business, Roshen, to the British Virgin Islands in August 2014
as fighting between Ukraine and pro-Russian separatists peaked.
"I believe I might be the first top official in Ukraine who
treats declaring of assets, paying taxes, conflict of interest
issues seriously," Poroshenko tweeted.
Iceland's prime minister, Sigmundur Gunnlaugsson, faced
calls for his resignation after ICIJ said he and his wife were
connected with a secretive company in an offshore haven. His
political opposition filed a no-confidence motion.
"I certainly won't (resign) because what we've seen is the
fact that, well, my wife has always paid her taxes. We've also
seen that she has avoided any conflict of interest by investing
in Icelandic companies at the same time that I'm in politics,"
he told Reuters TV.
Britain's Guardian newspaper said the documents showed a
network of secret offshore deals and loans worth $2 billion led
to associates of Putin, including concert cellist Sergei
Roldugin, a childhood friend of the president. Reuters could not
confirm those details.
Putin's spokesman dismissed the reports as "Putinophobia".
The British government asked for a copy of the leaked data,
which could be embarrassing for Cameron, who has spoken out
against tax evasion and tax avoidance.
His late father, Ian Cameron, a wealthy stockbroker, is
mentioned in the files, alongside some members of his
Conservative Party, former Conservative lawmakers and party
donors, British media said.
Jennie Granger, head of enforcement and compliance at HM
Revenue and Customs, said the government would examine the
information "and act on it swiftly and appropriately."
Cameron's spokeswoman declined to comment on whether the
leader's family had money invested in offshore funds set up by
his father, saying it was a "private matter".
The Australian Tax Office said it was investigating more
than 800 wealthy Mossack Fonseca clients and had linked more
than 120 of them to an associate offshore service provider
located in Hong Kong, which it did not name.
"We regret any misuse of companies that we incorporate or
the services we provide and take steps to uncover or stop such
use," the law firm's statement said.
Media reports said the leaked data pointed to a link between
a member of global soccer body FIFA's ethics committee and a
Uruguayan soccer official arrested last year as part of a U.S.
probe into corruption in the sport. Mossack Fonseca said it had
"no connection or involvement with these matters in any way."
The British-based Tax Justice Network said too many offshore
lawyers, accountants and bankers saw it as their role to shield
their clients from financial regulations. Director John
Christensen said in a statement that the law firm operated with
"extreme secrecy and discretion" for their clients, "which was
attractive to many clients engaged in tax evasion, fraud, hiding
conflicts of interest, and other white collar crimes."
The Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development, which has pushed for more transparency on taxes,
said Panama "must put its house in order." OECD said it had
warned G20 finance ministers before the leaks that Panama was
backtracking on a commitment to share information on accounts
with other governments.
"The consequences of Panama's failure to meet the
international tax transparency standards are now out there in
full public view," OECD Secretary General Angel Gurria said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Reuters bureaux, Additional reporting by Andreas
Kroener in Frankfurt and Matthias Sobolewski in Berlin; Writing
by Angus MacSwan and Grant McCool; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli
and Peter Cooney)