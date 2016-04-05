JAKARTA, April 5 Indonesia's tax authority will
scrutinise taxpayers named in the data leaked from a Panamanian
law firm as part of efforts to chase their offshore undeclared
assets, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday.
"I have told the tax office to study the data in the Panama
Papers," Finance Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro told reporters.
"We will confirm the data that we have now with the
documents or use them complementarily," he added.
The tax office already has a separate set of data about
"paper companies" Indonesians have set up in tax haven countries
from different sources, Brodjonegoro said, adding that
authorities have started to review them.
On Tuesday, Brodjonegoro reiterated he hopes a tax amnesty
plan will dissuade companies from tax treaty shopping. The
amnesty, which offers hefty tax discounts to individuals and
companies who declare concealed untaxed wealth, would allow
special purpose vehicles to declare or repatriate money stashed
overseas.
State revenue in resource-rich Indonesia is expected to miss
its 2016 target by 250 trillion rupiah ($18.93 billion), based
on official forecasts, as commodity prices remain low.
Brodjonegoro has said extra revenue from the amnesty plan can
cover some of the shortfall.
The parliament will begin debating the tax amnesty bill this
month.
($1 = 13,205.0000 rupiah)
