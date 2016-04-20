TOKYO, April 20 Panama and Japan agreed on an
early start of talks aimed at creating a bilateral framework for
exchanging taxation-related information, Panamanian President
Juan Carlos Varela and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said
on Wednesday.
The announcement comes after the leak of thousands of
confidential documents from a Panamanian law firm earlier this
month highlighted Panama's failure to cooperate in international
efforts to clamp down on tax evasion by the rich and powerful.
"Let me reconfirm the Panamanian government's responsible
engagement with and commitment to transparency in the financial
system," Varela told a joint news conference in Spanish.
"As I said in a speech made in the U.N. General Assembly
last September, Panama intends to move toward bilateral,
automatic exchange of taxation information."
Abe welcomed the agreement as a step toward improved
transparency in bilateral taxation-related information, although
he told Varela in their meeting that it was important to address
the issue of international tax evasion in a multilateral
framework.
