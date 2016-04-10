By Chris Scicluna
VALLETTA, April 10 Several thousand people
filled a big square in Malta's capital on Sunday and demanded
the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat after the leaked
Panama Papers said two of his political allies had offshore
accounts.
"Shame on you, you are shaming Malta, you have lost the
moral authority to govern," opposition leader Simon Busuttil
said to the applause of protesters.
The rally, organised by the opposition outside the prime
minister's office, drew no official comment from Muscat. He said
on Wednesday that he would take a decision on the future of his
two allies when he knows all the facts and on the basis of
public sentiment.
The Nationalist Party opposition wants the removal of Health
and Energy Minister Konrad Mizzi and the prime minister's Chief
of Staff, Keith Schembri.
The Panama Papers showed how Mizzi set up a company in
Panama and a trust in New Zealand.
Mizzi denies wrongdoing and says the arrangements were made
to facilitate the management of his family assets, including
income from a property in London. He has refused calls to resign
and said he is subjecting himself to an independent audit.
However, on Thursday he told the ruling Labour Party he is
ready for any decision that the prime minister might take.
Busuttil said the opposition is also calling for the
resignation of Schembri, for having similarly set up a company
in Panama and a trust in Panama. Schembri has denied any
wrongdoing. He says that he was in business well before he
assumed his government role and that he handed over his business
management as soon as the government was elected in 2013.
The opposition has repeatedly hit out at Mizzi, who handled
the government's biggest contracts, including the
part-privatisation of the health service, the part-privatisation
of energy provider Enemalta and an oil hedging agreement with
Azerbaijan.
Busuttil said that although the scandal became known in
Malta as early as February, Muscat had done nothing about it.
Rather, he had promoted Mizzi to deputy leader of the Labour
Party.
"His inaction is undermining Malta's reputation and
endangering its financial services centre," he warned.
"How can the prime minister defend Malta's financial
services industry in the EU when his fellow minister has a
secret company in Panama?" Busuttil asked.
The opposition has presented a parliamentary motion of no
confidence in the government.
The Panama Papers scandal broke a week ago when the German
newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung said it had received 11.5 million
leaked documents from Panama-based law firm Mossack Fonseca
showing how offshore companies are used to stash the wealth of
the world's elite.
The leak quickly led to the resignation of Iceland's prime
minister and embroiled British Prime Minister David Cameron in
difficulties over offshore investments made by his father.
(Reporting by Christopher Scicluna; Editing by Stephen Powell)