WELLINGTON May 9 New Zealand is at the heart of
a tangled web of shelf companies and trusts that are being used
by wealthy Latin Americans to channel funds around the world,
according to a report on Monday based on leaks of the so-called
Panama Papers.
Local media has analysed more than 61,000 documents relating
to New Zealand that are part of the massive leak of offshore
data from Mossack Fonseca, a Panama-based law firm. The papers
have shone spotlight on how the world's rich take advantage of
offshore tax regimes.
Mossack Fonseca ramped up its interest in using New Zealand
as one of its new jurisdictions in 2013, actively promoting the
South Pacific nation as a good place to do business due to its
tax-free status, high levels of confidentiality and legal
security, according to a joint report by Radio New Zealand, TVNZ
and investigative journalist Nicky Hager.
Mossack Fonseca's main contact in New Zealand was allegedly
Robert Thompson, co-founder and director of accountant firm
Bentleys New Zealand, the registered office of Mossack Fonseca
New Zealand, according to the report.
Thomson was listed in more than 4,500 Panama paper
documents, the report said.
Thompson said in his experience, the use of trusts for tax
evasion was not common and his firm did not assist people to
illegally hide assets.
"I think the assumption that all New Zealand foreign trusts
are being used for illegitimate purposes is unfounded and based
largely on ignorance," Thompson was quoted as saying by Radio
New Zealand.
When contacted by Reuters, Bentleys New Zealand said
Thompson was not in the office.
The New Zealand government said last month it would begin a
review of its foreign trust laws after the Panama Papers
highlighted vulnerabilities in its legal framework that made it
a possible link in international tax avoidance structures
because its foreign trusts are not subject to tax.
Prime Minister John Key dismissed concerns that
international tax avoidance was rife in New Zealand.
"New Zealand is barely ever mentioned, it's a footnote," Key
told TVNZ in reference to the Panama Papers.
Governments across the world have begun investigating
possible financial wrongdoing by the rich and powerful after the
leak of more than 11.5 million documents from Mossack Fonseca.
The papers have revealed financial arrangements of prominent
figures, including friends of Russian President Vladimir Putin,
relatives of the prime ministers of Britain and Pakistan and of
China's President Xi Jinping, and the president of Ukraine.
The Consortium of Investigative Journalists and German
newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung, which broke the original story,
gave Radio New Zealand, TVNZ access to the leaked papers.
(Reporting by Rebecca Howard, editing by Jane Wardell and
Lincoln Feast)