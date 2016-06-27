(Adds dropped name last par)
WELLINGTON, June 27 New Zealand's foreign trusts
are vulnerable to abuse and requirements to disclose the
identity of foreigners setting up trusts should be ramped up,
said a review of the trusts commissioned the government after
the Panama Papers.
New Zealand regulators should make a registry of foreign
trusts and require the name, country of residence and tax
identification number of settlors and beneficiaries of the
trusts, said the review which was released on Monday.
The Panama Papers showed in April how Mossack Fonseca touted
New Zealand trusts as a secretive way to create a non-taxed
vehicle in the South Pacific nation, prompting the country's
government to order an independent inquiry on April 11.
New Zealand has long been identified by lawyers and legal
experts as offering a trust regime popular with the offshore
trust business because its foreign trusts are not subject to
tax. The country's tax department recommended in 2014 that there
be a review of taxation of foreign trusts.
"There has been no direct evidence of illicit funds being
hidden in New Zealand foreign trusts, or of tax abuse, said John
Shewan who led the review.
"However, based on the work undertaken, including a review
of IRD files, the inquiry considers it is reasonable to conclude
that there are cases where foreign trusts are being used in this
way," the former PricewaterhouseCoopers chair said in the
review.
The New Zealand government said it would consider the
recommendations of the review and could make changes.
"His recommendations look sensible and well-reasoned and, as
we've always said, we are open to making improvements to New
Zealand's already strong tax settings," Finance Minister Bill
English said in a written statement.
