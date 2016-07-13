(Repeats with no changes)
By Charlotte Greenfield
WELLINGTON, July 13 New Zealand said on
Wednesday it will introduce a registry of foreign trusts that
local tax and law enforcement agencies could use to investigate
suspected money laundering and tax evasion.
The registry was recommended after an independent review by
accountant John Shewan last month, in the wake of the Panama
Papers revelations, who found the trusts were open to being used
to hide illicit funds and tax abuse.
Professional trust formation agents and lawyers were waiting
to see whether the ramped-up disclosure rules would scare off
foreign clients who had favoured the trusts for their secrecy.
New Zealand has long been identified as offering a trust
regime popular with the offshore trust business. The tax
department recommended a review of taxation of foreign trusts in
2014, though this did not take place at the time.
Finance Minister Bill English said the register would
"ensure that our foreign trust disclosure rules are strengthened
and New Zealand's reputation is protected."
The government will introduce a bill to Parliament in
August, requiring the Inland Revenue Department (IR) to
establish the registry.
Those setting up trusts would have to provide the names,
contact details, and tax identification numbers of the settlors
and beneficiaries of foreign trusts.
"Until we see the bill implementing automatic exchange of
information there is a concerning lack of clarity about who will
be able to access the proposed register of foreign trusts,"
said David McLay, a Wellington-based lawyer who specialises in
tax law and trust formation.
"Until we resolve that lack of clarity we cannot answer the
question of whether there will be a loss of trusts from New
Zealand."
Wellington is currently considering how it would implement
rules on exchanging tax details with other countries under the
G20-led automatic exchange of information, a global standard to
crack down on offshore tax evasion.
Currently, New Zealand's tax department could only access
information about foreign trusts on request. It has said that it
would not entertain "fishing requests" by foreign governments
for information.
There had been 142 exchanges of information between IRD and
foreign tax authorities in 23 countries in the past seven years,
Shewan's report said.
New Zealand trusts could bring in as much as NZ$50 million
in fees a year, with almost 12,000 foreign trusts costing around
NZ$4,000 in annual fees, according to lawyers. The value of the
trusts is not known.
(Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Eric Meijer)