* Board has "full confidence" in CEO Bjerke - chairwoman
* Norwegian government to examine DNB's findings
* DNB says investigating processes at Luxembourg arm
(Adds detail)
OSLO, April 11 The board and top managers at
Norway's largest bank didn't know its Luxembourg arm had helped
some customers set up offshore firms, it said on Monday,
announcing the results of an internal investigation into
revelations in the "Panama Papers" leaks.
After the leaks were published, DNB said on April 4
it had helped about 40 customers set up offshore companies in
the Seychelles between 2006 and 2010 and regretted doing so.
"Let me make it perfectly clear. I had no knowledge about
this, but what has happened in this period is my
responsibility," Chief Executive Rune Bjerke told a news
conference.
The Panama Papers, reported by a group of media
organisations, show the extent to which the world's wealthy have
been able to use offshore firms to reduce their tax bills.
Banks mentioned in the leaks from law firm Mossack Fonseca
have come under pressure from the media, regulators and
politicians to explain their actions.
DNB chairwoman Anne Carine Tanum said the board had "full
confidence" in Bjerke and the results of the investigation did
not give grounds to question his position.
The Norwegian government said in a separate statement it
would examine DNB's findings. The state is DNB's top shareholder
with a 34 percent and had demanded it explained its actions in
helping customers set up offshore firms.
Bjerke told Reuters on the sidelines of the news conference
that the correct processes had not been carried out at its
Luxembourg business and it would investigate further.
(Reporting by Camilla Knudsen; Writing by Terje Solsvik and
Gwladys Fouche; Editing by Greg Mahlich and Mark Potter)