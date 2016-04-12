OSLO, April 12 The board of Norwegian bank DNB
must provide further explanations of its work following
the revelation that its Luxembourg arm had helped customers set
up offshore firms, Norway's industry minister said in a
statement on Tuesday.
The call for additional information followed a report from
DNB on Monday, which showed that the bank had failed to properly
monitor its Luxembourg unit. The story was
originally reported as part of the Panama Papers document leak.
"There are still unanswered questions in this matter,"
Industry Minister Monica Maeland said. The government is DNB's
top owner with a 34 percent stake.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)