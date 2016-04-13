PANAMA CITY, April 12 Panama's attorney general late on Tuesday raided the offices of the Mossack Fonseca law firm to conduct a search, authorities said in a statement.

The Panama-based law firm is at the center of the "Panama Papers" leaks scandal that has embarrassed several world leaders and shone a spotlight on the shadowy world of offshore companies. (Reporting by Elida Moreno, writing by Anna Yukhananov, editing by G Crosse)