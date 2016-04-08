(Adds detail, context)
ATHENS, April 8 Cyprus-based RCB Bank denied on
Friday that a reported decision by Deutsche Bank to
disengage from the Cypriot lender was connected to the Panama
Papers affair.
Bloomberg news agency reported earlier Friday that Deutsche
Bank had decided to end ties with RCB and that disengagement
would be expedited after last weekend's massive data leak from a
Panama-based law firm prompted allegations that the Cyprus-based
bank helped a person close to Vladimir Putin to amass
fortunes.
RCB has denied any wrongdoing and said the individual, named
in Britain's Guardian newspaper as musician Sergei Roldugin, had
never been a client either directly or as a beneficiary in any
company maintaining an account with the bank.
"RCB Bank categorically denies any connection between the
Panama Papers affair and the choice of Deutsche Bank to
disengage from its clearing business in some regions," RCB said
in an emailed statement to Reuters.
"We were informed about Deutsche Bank's decision well before
the Panama Papers affairs. More specifically, we were informed
about this decision, which we understand forms part of
Deutsche's change in strategy, on March 21, 2016."
RCB's cooperation with Deutsche Bank is still in force
during a transition period, the bank said.
Under new chief executive John Cryan, Deutsche Bank is
embarking on a painful restructuring to cut costs and reduce its
risk exposure, a strategy that includes cutting off
relationships with non-core customers and reducing the number of
services it offers.
The Guardian newspaper on Sunday alleged that RCB and other
banks had extended "enormous unsecured loans" to entities linked
to close Putin acquaintances.
RCB said the allegations were false. "The Bank never granted
or grants unsecured loans," RCB said.
Russian state-controlled VTB Bank holds 46.29 percent of
RCB's share capital, according to the RCB website.
