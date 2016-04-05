PANAMA CITY, April 5 Panama could retaliate after France announced it would put the Central American nation back on its blacklist of uncooperative tax jurisdictions, a top Panamanian official said on Tuesday, amid a major leaks scandal.

Alvaro Aleman, Panama's presidential chief of staff, told a news conference the government could respond with similar measures against France, or any other country that follows France's lead.

He added the country was ready to cooperate in any investigations stemming from the leaks, but stressed no Panamanian company has yet been found to have committed a crime.

(Reporting by Enrique Andres Pretel; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and Dave Graham)