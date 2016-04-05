MOSCOW, April 5 Russian prosecutors will check
reports that prominent Russians were beneficiaries of offshore
companies to establish whether any of the citizens mentioned
broke the law, RIA news agency on Tuesday quoted the prosecutor
general's office as saying.
These checks will also aim to establish if actions of these
persons and companies complied with Russia's own obligations to
the international community to fight corruption and money
laundering, RIA cited Alexander Kurennoi, spokesman for the
prosecutor general's office, as saying.
The Kremlin on Monday dismissed media reports alleging links
between Russian President Vladimir Putin and offshore
transactions worth billions of dollars, saying they aimed to
aim to discredit the Kremlin leader.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Polina Devitt)