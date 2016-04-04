PARIS, April 4 French bank Societe Generale
said on Monday it abided by all the rules of the
countries in which it operates and was proactive in fighting tax
fraud, as it sought to distance itself from a massive data leak
exposing possible tax evasion.
Societe Generale is one of several financial institutions
named in documents that allegedly show it used the services of
law firm Mossack Fonseca in Panama to request establishing
offshore companies for clients. The documents emerged in an
investigation published on Sunday by the International
Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
"Societe Generale strictly respects all the regulations of
the countries in which the bank is present," it said in a
statement on its website.
"In a context in which national and international
regulations are being reinforced, in particular tax regulations,
we conduct a proactive policy with regard to the fight against
fraud and tax avoidance," the bank added.
It also said it offered private banking services only in
jurisdictions that had signed up to exchange tax information
automatically under a global tax transparency push steered by
the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.
The bank does not operate in Panama.
