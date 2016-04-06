PARIS, April 6 French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Wednesday he had questioned the head of Societe
Generale about its record creating shell companies and
opening client accounts in Panama.
SocGen was this week ranked fourth in a list of
international banks creating shell companies in Panama since the
1990s, with a total of 979 created.
The list was based on leaked documents from a law firm,
dubbed the Panama Papers, that showed possible fiscal wrongdoing
using offshore company structures.
"What is important to me ... is what happened over the past
few years, for example, did Societe Generale - through an
affiliate or by itself - open offshore accounts and shell
companies with intent to hide something, and in particular to
hide money to escape tax ... I told him I want everything to be
put on the table," Sapin said on Europe 1 Radio, of the meeting
which took place on Tuesday evening.
SocGen, one of France's top three banks, led by Chief
Executive Officer Frederic Oudea and Chairman Lorenzo Bini
Smaghi, said on Monday it abided by all the rules of the
countries in which it operates and was proactive in fighting tax
fraud.
