PARIS, April 8 Societe Generale's
board of directors backed the French bank's executives on Friday
after analysis of the leaked Panama Papers revealed it was one
of the most active lenders in setting up shell companies in the
central American country.
Chairman Lorenzo Bini Smaghi said in a statement the board
was "especially vigilant" to ensure the group followed
compliance rules, particularly relating to money laundering and
tax evasion.
He said the board expressed its full support for the group's
management after what he said had been false and misleading
attacks.
"The board underlines again that, since 2010, the group has
had a tax code of conduct that is fully available to the
public," SocGen said. "This code, which was approved by the
board of directors, bans any operation where the purpose would
be to act against tax transparency."
SocGen was this week ranked fourth in a list of
international banks creating shell companies in Panama since the
1990s, with a total of 979 created. The bank responded on Monday
by saying it had abided by all the rules of the countries in
which it operates and was proactive in fighting tax fraud.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Wednesday he
had questioned the head of SocGen about its record creating
shell companies and opening client accounts in Panama following
the leaks.
SocGen added on Friday it had decided in 2010 to close all
establishments in countries on the French authorities' list of
non-cooperative states. It added that it ensured companies
belonging to clients of the bank were tax transparent.
(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by David Holmes)