By Brian Love
PARIS, April 12 The head of Societe Generale on
Tuesday rejected accusations he misled parliament about the
French bank's tax haven ties and agreed to answer Senate
questions prompted by the Panama Papers revelations on the
secretive world of offshore finance.
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea and his bank have been thrust
to the fore of a controversy over usage of tax havens since an
investigative news syndicate this month exposed leaked documents
on the activities of Panama law firm Mossack Fonseca.
The reports, based on 11.5 million leaked documents, put
SocGen near the top of a global list of banks that
created hundreds of thousands of shell companies in Panama and
other offshore financial centres between 1977 and 2015 -- with a
total of 979 created by the French bank.
At issue are accusations by senators that Oudea misled them
when he told a Senate committee in 2012 that his bank had closed
operations in Panama and other tax havens identified as overly
secretive or short of international transparency standards.
Following a meeting with the head of the Senate's finance
committee, Oudea told the Senate's TV station, Public Senat: "I
told her I answered with the utmost sincerity to all the
questions of the Senate committee of inquiry in 2012."
Senate Finance Committee President Michele Andre said Oudea
would face a public Senate hearing in May to get to the root of
the matter - a potentially abrasive session that the bank
executive himself said he was willing to attend.
Oudea was summoned to meet Finance Minister Michel Sapin
last week and tax police raided SocGen offices.
He and Didier Valet, head of corporate and investment
banking, private banking and asset management, also met French
unions on Monday to answer questions about the Panama Papers.
Ahead of Tuesday's meeting with the head of the Senate's
finance committee, a Senate statement said:
"The information revealed by the Panama Papers showed that
several financial institutions made use of offshore companies,
for their own account or for clients, that may have been used to
hide certain assets or operations in so-called non-cooperative
territories, possible for tax reasons."
In an official response to the Panama Papers' revelations
about it, SocGen issued a statement on April 4 saying it had
closed its establishments in Panama and other havens.
That was followed by an interview in which Oudea told French
newspaper Le Figaro that SocGen abided by all the rules of the
countries in which it operated.
The Senate has already slated a meeting of its cross-party
steering committee for April 28 to broach the matter after
accusations by politicians that Oudea misled them.
Their claims centre on a declaration in a Senate hearing on
April 17, 2012 in which, according to an official transcript,
Oudea said his bank had closed operations in locations named in
an OECD "grey list" of bank centres deemed as lacking
transparency.
The news syndicate behind the Panama Papers revelations says
it will release more information in May but has so far not given
detail of the precise years in which SocGen created or closed
shell companies. Data released refer globally to the period 1977
to 2015 for a whole range of banks. panamapapers.icij.org/graphs/
