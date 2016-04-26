BRIEF-KB Financial Group buys 27.7 pct stake in KB Capital
* Says KB Financial Group has acquired 27.7 percent stake(5.9 million shares) in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 79.7 percent from 52.0 percent
PARIS, April 26 Societe Generale Chief Executive Frederic Oudea will be grilled by senators on May 11 over allegations he misled France's upper house of parliament over the French bank's activities in Panama, Senator Eric Bocquet said on Tuesday.
"The Senate's president, Gerard Larcher, just announced the hearing of Mr Oudea, SocGen's CEO, on May 11," he tweeted.
Earlier this month, Oudea rejected accusations he misled parliament about the bank's tax haven ties and agreed to answer Senate questions prompted by the Panama Papers revelations on the secretive world of offshore finance. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Julien Ponthus; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Says it plans to issue up to 333.33 million shares at 8.45 yuan ($1.23) per share, to raise up to 2.82 billion yuan in Shanghai IPO