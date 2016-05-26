(Adds official statement of Senate)
PARIS May 26 France's top Senate committee
decided on Thursday not to pursue Societe Generale
Chief Executive Frederic Oudea over allegations he misled
France's upper house of parliament in 2012 regarding the French
bank's activities in Panama.
Earlier this month, Oudea defended SocGen over the Panama
Papers revelations during a two-hour grilling by lawmakers,
rejected accusations the French lender was at the heart of tax
evasion.
"The committee (of senior senators) decided that although
the statements in question might have contained some ambiguity,
they could not be qualified as false testimony," the Senate said
in a statement.
At issue were accusations that Oudea misled senators when he
told a Senate committee in 2012 that his bank had closed
operations in Panama and other tax havens identified as overly
secretive or short of international transparency standards.
Oudea was thrust to the fore of a controversy over the use
of secretive tax havens in April after an investigative news
syndicate exposed the activities of Panama law firm Mossack
Fonseca.
The reports, based on 11.5 million leaked documents, put
SocGen near the top of a list of banks around the world that had
created hundreds of thousands of shell companies in Panama and
other offshore centres between 1977 and 2015.
At the public hearing in May, Oudea reiterated that the bank
had no offices or staff in Panama as of 2012, as he had told the
Senate committee that year, when he was also head of France's
banking association.
