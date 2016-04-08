STOCKHOLM, April 8 Sweden's Financial
Supervisory Authority (FSA) has widened its Panama Papers
investigation to include all four of Sweden's major banks, a
spokesman said on Friday.
The watchdog initiated an investigation against Nordea
earlier this week after media reported its involvement
in the so called Panama Papers leak.
According to the reports, Nordea is the most mentioned of
the Swedish banks, but Swedbank, Handelsbanken
and SEB also figure in the leaked documents.
"Since the other banks are also mentioned, it is natural to
include them in the investigation," FSA spokesman Peter Svensson
said.
A spokesman for SEB said it was natural the FSA include them
in the investigation since the bank's name was mentioned in the
documents. "We don't advise customers to hide money in order to
avoid tax," SEB spokesman Laurence Westerlund added.
Swedbank said they had launched an internal investigation
into the matter while Handelsbanken could not be immediately
reached for comment.
The information on the banks appeared in a leak of more than
11.5 million documents from the files of law firm Mossack
Fonseca, based in Panama.
While setting up offshore accounts is not necessarily
illegal it could be in breach of Swedish money laundering rules,
rules both Nordea and Handelsbanken were found to have breached
less than a year ago.
