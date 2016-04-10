ZURICH, April 10 Switzerland is stepping up
scrutiny of its banks in response to the Panama Papers which
have prompted a global outcry over allegations of tax avoidance.
"We want to know which banks have used the services of the
Panamanian firm and whether Swiss laws were broken," said Thomas
Bauer, president of Swiss financial watchdog FINMA.
"We've already contacted (Swiss financial) institutes,"
Bauer told Swiss newspaper NZZ am Sonntag, without specifying
names.
Switzerland is the world's largest centre for offshore
wealth, with Boston Consulting Group estimating that around $2.5
trillion in foreign assets was kept with the country's banks in
2014.
FINMA signalled a crackdown on money laundering on Wednesday
and is now calling for authorities around the globe to set
standards that would prevent abuse.
"Other states and organisations -- such as the European
Union or the OECD -- need to make efforts to establish similar
regulations everywhere," Bauer told the paper.
Branches of Swiss lenders including UBS and Credit
Suisse were mentioned in the leaked documents as being
among the main banks that requested offshore companies for
clients. Both banks have denied wrongdoing in connection with
the practice.
