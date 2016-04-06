TAIPEI, April 6 An older brother of Taiwan
President-Elect Tsai Ing-wen was named in the so-called Panama
Papers as setting up an offshore company in 2008, his lawyer
said on Wednesday, stressing that he had done nothing illegal.
But the news prompted criticism from Tsai's political
opponents who called for a full explanation.
The leaked documents from a Panamanian law firm that
specialises in setting up offshore companies have shone a light
on the finances of politicians and public figures around the
world, causing public outrage over how the powerful are able to
hide money and avoid tax.
Taiwan President-Elect Tsai Ing-wen's brother, Tsai
Ying-yang, set up the offshore firm, Koppie Limited, in 2008 at
the recommendation of a foreign private banking adviser on
personal investments, his lawyer, Lien Yuan-lung, told Reuters,
declining to elaborate.
"He lost 30 percent of the investment in the first year, so
he closed the contract with the bank immediately...," Lien said
by phone. "He was not involved in money laundering, hiding the
Tsai family's wealth overseas, evading tax or anything illegal."
The president-elect's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)
declined to comment. But the opposition Nationalist Party called
for an explanation.
"According to practice and research from the past, there
are three purposes to set up companies in Panama: to evade tax,
to invest overseas, especially in China, and to avoid
supervision (by the Taiwan government)," lawmaker William Tseng
told a news briefing. "Which of these was it? Tsai Ing-wen and
her relatives should fully explain."
Panama is one of just 22 allies, including the Vatican,
which maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taiwan, with most
countries in the world recognising "one China", led by Beijing.
China claims Taiwan as a wayward province and says it has no
right to have diplomatic relations with anyone.
Icelandic Prime Minister Sigmundur David Gunnlaugsson became
the first major casualty of the Panama Papers revelations,
stepping down on Tuesday after the files showed his wife owned
an offshore firm with big claims on the country's collapsed
banks.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Nick Macfie)