OSLO, April 5 The newly appointed head of the
board at state-controlled Norwegian telecoms firm Telenor
is to face questions from a company committee following
the leak of the Panama Papers documents.
Gunn Waersted will be asked about her previous role as head
of wealth management at top Nordic bank Nordea,
Norway's Trade and Industry Ministry said in a statement. The
ministry is Telenor's largest shareholder with a stake of 54
percent.
The questioning will be handled by Telenor's four-person
nomination committee, which is in charge of proposing and
vetting candidates to the company's board. The committee can
recommend appointments or removals of board members, which are
voted on by the company's supervisory board.
On Monday, Sweden's Financial Supervisory Authority said it
had contacted the authorities in Luxembourg for information
related to allegations that Nordea helped some clients set up
accounts in offshore tax havens.
The allegations appeared in a leak of more than 11.5 million
documents from the files of law firm Mossack Fonseca, based in
Panama. Nordea said on Tuesday it would end its relationship
with the law firm.
Waersted was appointed to lead Telenor's board last December
and resigned from Nordea shortly afterwards, although she will
remain an adviser to the bank until the end of April.
Nomination committee head Anders Skjaevestad, Waersted and
Telenor did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for
comment.
Waersted was appointed with a mandate to reform Telenor in
response to its handling of investments in affiliate Vimpelcom
which recently agreed to pay $795 million to settle U.S.
and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan.
(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Keith Weir)