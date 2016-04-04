KIEV, April 4 Allegations of tax evasion against
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko are groundless and an
offshore firm linked to him was created in accordance with
Ukrainian legislation, the law firm tasked with managing the
sale of his Roshen firm said on Monday.
"The creation of a foreign structure does not affect the tax
liabilities of the Roshen group in Ukraine, which continues to
pay taxes," Avellum law firm said in an emailed statement.
"Any allegations of tax evasion are groundless."
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by John Stonestreet)