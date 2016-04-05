KIEV, April 5 Ukraine's fiscal service will examine the documents relating to President Petro Poroshenko's offshore assets that were published over the weekend after a massive data leak, the head of the service, Roman Nasirov, said on Tuesday.

"We will analyse the information that was presented in the press, that which we can analyse, and we will let you know," Nasirov told journalists when asked about the data leak. (Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Matthias Williams)