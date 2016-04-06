By Brett Wolf
ST. LOUIS, April 6 The U.S. Treasury Department
intends to soon issue a long-delayed rule forcing banks to seek
the identities of people behind shell-company account holders,
after the "Panama Papers" leak provoked a global uproar over the
hiding of wealth via offshore banking devices.
A department spokesman said on Wednesday the rule would
"soon" be turned over to the White House for review and
issuance, but did not confirm any timetable for the initiative,
which has taken years.
Governments around the globe have launched probes into
possible financial wrongdoing after 11.5 million documents from
the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca, nicknamed the "Panama
Papers," were leaked to the media and reports emerged Sunday.
Mossak Fonseca has said it was the victim of a computer hack,
and that it has consistently acted appropriately.
The papers offer "validation for those who have been
screaming for a decade" about the need for financial
institutions in the United States and elsewhere to address risks
of money laundering, terror finance and other crime by
identifying people who clandestinely control legal entities,
former Treasury official Chip Poncy told Reuters.
The leaked documents may give banks a glimpse into the kind
of information on true, or "beneficial" owners, that they
regularly should be obtaining to better understand the
cross-border money flows they facilitate, said Poncy, one of the
architects of the Treasury rule, which has been in the works
since 2012.
But simply having a client who is linked to the offshore
shell companies highlighted in the Panama papers "doesn't
necessarily mean much," said a former FinCEN official who asked
not to be named due to his role in the private sector. What
would be significant is "inconsistent information or payment
flows that now connect" in ways that suggest possible illicit
activity, he said.
In mid-2014, Treasury's anti-money laundering unit, the
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), issued a proposed
rule on beneficial ownership. Differences of opinion between the
various financial regulators vetting the rule and an obligatory
analysis of costs to industry has slowed the process, as has
pushback from the banking industry.
The FinCEN rule is expected to require only that banks and
brokerage firms request information from customers regarding
beneficial owners, but not require them to verify that
information through investigation.
In fact, there is no way for banks to verify such
information, said Rob Rowe, a lawyer with the American Bankers
Association. The ABA is "watching to see what happens with the
Panama papers," he said.
"That's always been the problem. Banks can collect
information but there is currently no mechanism to verify it or
keep it updated, outside asking the company," he said.
