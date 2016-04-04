WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States values greater transparency in international financial transactions, the White House said on Monday following the leak of the "Panama papers" revealing offshore financial arrangements of global politicians and public figures.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said while he had no specific comment on the leaked papers from the Panamanian law firm, "greater transparency allows us to root out corruption," adding that the U.S. Justice and Treasury Departments will continue to be focused on financial corruption. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mohammad Zargham and Doina Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)