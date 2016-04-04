WASHINGTON, April 4 The United States values
greater transparency in international financial transactions,
the White House said on Monday following the leak of the
"Panama papers" revealing offshore financial arrangements of
global politicians and public figures.
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said while he had no
specific comment on the leaked papers from the Panamanian law
firm, "greater transparency allows us to root out corruption,"
adding that the U.S. Justice and Treasury Departments will
continue to be focused on financial corruption.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Mohammad Zargham and Doina
Chiacu; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)