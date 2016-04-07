PANAMA CITY, April 6 The president of Panama said on Wednesday his government would create an independent commission to review the country's financial practices following the leak of information from a Panamanian firm that has embarrassed a clutch of world leaders.

"The Panamanian government, via our foreign ministry, will create an independent commission of domestic and international experts ... to evaluate our current practices and propose the adoption of measures that we will share with other countries of the world to strengthen the transparency of the financial and legal systems," President Juan Carlos Varela said.

