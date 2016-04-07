PANAMA CITY, April 6 The president of Panama
said on Wednesday his government would create an independent
commission to review the country's financial practices following
the leak of information from a Panamanian firm that has
embarrassed a clutch of world leaders.
"The Panamanian government, via our foreign ministry, will
create an independent commission of domestic and international
experts ... to evaluate our current practices and propose the
adoption of measures that we will share with other countries of
the world to strengthen the transparency of the financial and
legal systems," President Juan Carlos Varela said.
(Reporting by Christine Murray and Elida Moreno)