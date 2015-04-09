(Adds quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, April 9 The United States said on
Thursday it was troubled by reported attacks on civil society
protesters in Panama for the Summit of the Americas after two
Republican lawmakers blamed the violence on Castro supporters.
The reported attacks come at an awkward time for Washington,
which is pursuing a rapprochement with Havana and which a source
familiar with the matter said was preparing to remove the island
from its list of state sponsors of terrorism.
"We are deeply concerned by reports of attacks targeting
civil society representatives in Panama for the Summit of the
Americas," State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf said in a
statement that did not address who was responsible. "We condemn
those who use violence against peaceful protesters."
U.S. Representatives Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and Mario
Diaz-Balart of Florida issued statements on Wednesday citing the
reported attacks in Panama City and holding supporters of Fidel
and Raul Castro, who together have ruled Cuba for more than 50
years, responsible for them.
"Today, the Castro regime once again demonstrated that it is
the same violent, terrorist dictatorship that is has always
been, as it continues to export its brand of thuggery and
aggression anywhere that it finds dissent," said Diaz-Balart.
