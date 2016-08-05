PANAMA CITY Aug 5 A dispute resolution board
dismissed a $100 million complaint for cost overruns by the
consortium that built the third set of Panama Canal locks, part
of a $5.4 billion expansion completed in June, the waterway
authority said on Friday.
The Panama Canal Authority said in a statement that the
board rejected a complaint last month asking the authority to
cover cost overruns by Grupo Unidos Por el Canal (GUPC), a
consortium led by Spain's Sacyr and Italy's Impregilo
.
The board is comprised of members of the Panama Canal
Authority and the consortium.
The complaint was presented by the consortium for
"unforeseeable physical conditions" which it said contributed to
more than $3.5 billion in cost overruns.
The consortium will likely appeal the decision with an
international court of arbitration in Miami.
A representative of GUPC in Panama could not be immediately
reached for comment.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno; Writing by Natalie Schachar;
editing by Grant McCool)