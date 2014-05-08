PANAMA CITY May 8 Construction workers in
Panama ended a nationwide strike on Thursday, allowing the
expansion of its famous canal to resume after a delay of more
than two weeks.
"Work has partially resumed today ... it is estimated staff
as a whole will gradually return in the coming days," Grupo
Unidos por el Canal, the consortium expanding the waterway, said
in a statement.
The consortium, led by Spain's Sacyr and Italy's
Salini Impreglio, declined to say whether the December
2015 target date for its completion would be pushed back.
Construction workers walked out fifteen days ago, demanding
higher wages, halting work on hundreds of projects, including
building a third set of locks for the Panama Canal.
Earlier this year, a dispute between the consortium and the
Panama Canal Authority over $1.6 billion in cost overruns
stopped work on the project for several weeks.
The two sides are still fighting over who should foot the
bill through an international arbitration panel.
(Reporting by Elida Moreno in Panama City; Writing by Christine
Murray; Editing by Simon Gardner and Jeffrey Benke)