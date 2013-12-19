TORONTO Dec 19 Pan American Silver Corp
has decided to go ahead with an expansion at its La
Colorada mine in Mexico, and expects to boost mine production to
7.7 million ounces of silver per year by the end of 2017 from
about 4.7 million ounces currently.
The Vancouver-based company has completed a preliminary
economic assessment of the project, which requires about $80
million in capital spending, it said on Wednesday.
Many miners have slowed down or mothballed new projects due
to a drop in metal prices and a rise in capital costs. Pan
American Chief Executive Geoff Burns said La Colorada makes
sense because a modest amount of capital could significantly
increase production.
"This is a low-risk project, at one of our best-performing
and most stable mines, which we can comfortably finance with our
internal resources," he said.
Pan American has said it expects to produce between 25
million ounces and 26 million ounces of silver in 2013. The
expansion would make La Colorada the company's largest producing
mine.
By 2018, it would produce silver at cash costs of $6.10 per
ounce, down from some $10.00 in 2013. Silver traded near $19.30
an ounce on Thursday.