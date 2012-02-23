Feb 23 Pan American Silver Corp
posted a fourth-quarter net profit, helped by higher metal
prices, and raised its quarterly dividend by 50 percent.
For the fourth quarter, net income was $95.5 million, or 89
cents a share, compared with a net loss of $5.8 million, or 12
cents a share, a year ago.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 61 cents a share.
Sales for the company, which last month said it will buy
Minefinders Corp Ltd for about C$1.5 billion in order
to more than double production by 2015, rose 9 percent to $212.4
million.
During the quarter, the company produced 5.3 million ounces
of silver and 17,239 ounces of gold, a decrease of 6 percent and
10 percent, respectively, from a year ago.