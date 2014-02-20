BRIEF-Saga Tankers bought 11 mln shares of SD Standard at NOK 0.58 per share
* Saga Tankers ASA has on 20 april purchased 11 million shares at NOK 0.58 per share
TORONTO Feb 20 Pan American Silver Corp reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss on Thursday as it took a $218.1 million noncash impairment charge on the value of its Dolores mine, linked to a drop in metal prices and higher taxes.
The net loss widened to $293.1 million, or $1.94 a share, from $31.5 million, or 18 cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue fell 22 percent to $192.4 million.
* ICE Futures U.S.- Daily Trading Limit for all cotton no. 2 futures contract delivery months will expand to 4 cents per pound (400 points) above and below prior day settlement price