* Staff to prepare lithium-ion battery-making from autumn
* Electric car plant to begin manufacturing next year
* Panasonic to invest nearly $500 mln on auto ops this year
* Looking to develop auto tech partnerships with others
By Ritsuko Ando
OSAKA, Japan, June 8 Japanese electronics group
Panasonic Corp will dispatch hundreds of employees to
Tesla Motors Inc's Nevada Gigafactory from this autumn
to get ready to make lithium-ion batteries for electric cars at
the plant from next year.
Panasonic's partnership with ambitious automaker Tesla is a
key part of a drastic restructuring in recent years to end
losses, squeezed by cheaper Asian rivals. The firm has exited
unprofitable product lines like smartphones and plasma TVs,
pivoting instead to energy-saving home systems and investing
nearly $500 million to develop auto business this year alone.
"We'll need hundreds of people at the start," Yoshio Ito,
head of Panasonic's automotive and industrial systems (AIS)
division, told reporters at a briefing on Monday. "We should
actually see that starting around the autumn."
Ito said Panasonic plans to invest around 60 billion yen
($478 million) in the current fiscal year through March in its
automotive business. That includes the Gigafactory, which Tesla
has said will cost up to roughly $5 billion, with Panasonic to
shoulder around 30 to 40 percent of the investment in a plant
that is key to the automaker's plans to ramp up sales.
The Panasonic executive said part of the 60 billion yen will
also go to the company's joint development project with Spanish
auto parts maker Ficosa International SA. Ficosa
specialises in advanced driver assistance systems, featuring
blind spot detection and assisted parking.
Panasonic said in September that it would take a nearly 50
percent stake in Ficosa, its biggest strategic investment in the
automotive field. Advanced driver assistance systems technology
is considered a key step on the way to self-driving cars, which
analysts expect to generate a new wave of huge investments in
auto and technology industries over the next decade.
Asked about further acquisitions in this field, where it
competes with bigger rivals such as Germany's Continental AG
and Robert Bosch GmbH as well as Japan's
Denso Corp, Ito said Panasonic would look to expand
partnerships with other manufacturers.
Ito said Panasonic's strength was in sensing and image
processing, but that it could look to partners to provide other
technologies, for example those that help alert drivers or
correct their course when problems are detected.
"We have the sensors...But in the future we'll see
technology that gets the data and informs the driver or sets off
automatic controls, and those are areas where we don't have
expertise," he said. "Those are areas where we can collaborate."
($1 = 125.4900 yen)
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Kenneth Maxwell)