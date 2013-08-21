By Mari Saito and Reiji Murai
| OSAKA, Japan
OSAKA, Japan Aug 21 Panasonic Corp
will expand its lithium-ion battery business, which last year
added to a near-record net loss but is now contributing to a
turnaround strategy targeting the auto sector, people familiar
with the plans said on Wednesday.
The Japanese electronics conglomerate, smarting from $15
billion in combined losses over the last two years, will invest
at least 20 billion yen ($200 million) in the year to March to
boost production of both small and large lithium-ion batteries
for automakers, the people said.
While that's a relatively small part of the 83 billion yen
Panasonic will spend in its automotive and industrial systems
division - marked as a key source of growth as the company
restructures loss-making operations such as TVs - it is
noteworthy given that the battery business lost money in the
last financial year.
The sources said Panasonic plans to build an additional
production line for small batteries at a facility in the Osaka
area in western Japan, and re-start another line at a separate
Osaka plant. It is also constructing a new production line at
its Kasai factory, also in western Japan, to build larger
lithium-ion batteries. Operations are scheduled to begin there
next spring, they said.
Business in small batteries was particularly tough as demand
slumped for notebook PCs and Asian rivals stepped up the
competition.
Sony Corp, another struggling Japanese electronics
maker, has said it may sell its lithium-ion battery business,
which makes small batteries for PCs, tablets and mobile phones.
CAPITAL SPENDING CUTS
But Tesla Motors Inc, a Panasonic customer that
uses unconventional packs of small batteries in its Model S
electric car, has helped fuel a rebound in demand, along with
hybrid and electric vehicles made by Toyota Motor Corp,
Volkswagen AG and others that use larger batteries.
Panasonic's small lithium-ion battery division had a
standout April-June quarter with a 4.1 billion yen operating
profit and a 5.8 percent margin, marking a turnaround from a 2
billion yen loss in the same period last year.
Panasonic is staking its turnaround on products catering to
industrial clients such as automakers, for which it also makes
navigation systems, sensors and audio equipment.
CEO Kazuhiro Tsuga aims to double the company's auto-related
sales to 2 trillion yen by 2018.
As it moves to conserve cash, Panasonic has cut capital
spending this year by around a third to 205 billion yen, but has
vowed to keep spending on key businesses.
"We are becoming more selective with our capital spending,
but we will carry out necessary investments where needed," Chief
Financial Officer Hideaki Kawai told Reuters on Tuesday at the
group's headquarters in Kadoma, near Osaka.