TOKYO Dec 12 Panasonic Corp may sell
its Sanyo digital camera business to Japanese private equity
fund Advantage Partners by the end of March, a source familiar
with the plan said.
A final decision on the sale will be made by the end of the
year, the source said on condition he was not identified.
Advantage Partners will pay several hundreds of millions of
yen for the business, which makes digital cameras for other
companies, including Olympus Corp, the Nikkei business
daily reported earlier.
Panasonic declined to comment saying it had not announced
the plan.
The Japanese company aims to sell 110 billion yen ($1.34
billion) of assets, including buildings and land by the end of
March to boost free cashflow to 200 billion yen for the business
year. The company expects an annual net loss of close to $10
billion as it writes off billions in deferred tax assets and
goodwill.
Panasonic acquired rival Sanyo, a leading maker of lithium
ion batteries and solar panels, in 2010. Sales of compact
digital cameras are under pressure from increasingly powerful
smartphones.
Panasonic's shares gained as much as 4 percent in early
trading in Tokyo, compared with a 0.5 percent rise in the
benchmark Nikkei 225 index.