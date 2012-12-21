TOKYO Dec 21 Panasonic Corp said on
Friday that it would sell its Sanyo digital and digital movie
camera business to Japanese private equity fund Advantage
Partners for an undisclosed sum.
Panasonic aims to sell 110 billion yen ($1.30 billion) of
assets, including buildings and land, by the end of March to
boost free cash flow to 200 billion yen for the business year.
Panasonic acquired rival Sanyo, a leading maker of lithium
ion batteries and solar panels, in 2010. Sales of compact
digital cameras are under pressure from increasingly powerful
smartphones.