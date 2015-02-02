(Repeats story moved on Saturday to more subscribers)
TOKYO Jan 31 Panasonic Corp has
stopped making TVs in China and plans to liquidate its joint
venture in Shandong, a company source said on Saturday, the
latest in a string of Japanese electronics companies exiting
overseas TV markets amid strong pricing pressure.
The source, who did not want to be identified because the
move had not yet been announced to the roughly 300 workers at
the Shandong plant, said Panasonic ended production there on
Friday.
The Nikkei earlier reported that Panasonic would withdraw
from TV production in China and Mexico. The report said the
company was expected to sell the Mexican plant, which has
produced about 500,000 units a year, most of which were shipped
to the United States.
Reuters could not confirm the company's plans to exit
Mexico. It currently has two plants in that country, part of the
company's nine TV manufacturing plants, excluding Shandong.
A fierce price war has made the global TV market
unprofitable for many Japanese electronics makers. Panasonic
said in late October it was transferring its unprofitable Sanyo
television unit in the U.S., which supplies sets to Wal-Mart
Stores, to Funai Electric in return for royalties.
Toshiba Corp said on Thursday that it would stop
making and selling TVs in North America and was considering
similar exits from other countries.
Sharp Corp has licensed its TV brand in Europe to
Universal Media Corp Slovakia as part of an effort to trim costs
and pull back from loss-making operations. Sony Corp
has spun off its struggling TV business into a separate entity,
although CEO Kazuo Hirai has said the company does not plan to
sell or shut down the unit.
(Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Ritsuko Ando and Lisa
Twaronite)