TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's Panasonic Corp said it expects the dollar to trade at 85 yen while the company estimates the euro to be 105 yen for the January to March quarter, a company executive said on Friday.

In the three months to Dec. 31, Panasonic posted an operating profit of 34.6 billion yen ($379 million), up from an 8.1 bln yen loss a year ago.