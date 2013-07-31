(Corrects 4th paragraph to $15 billion, not 15 billion yen)
TOKYO, July 31 Japan's Panasonic Corp
said its operating profit jumped by two-thirds in the first
quarter as it reaps the benefits of a shift away from consumer
electronics and into products for businesses, such as automotive
systems and housing fixtures.
Panasonic's April-June operating profit of 64.2 billion yen
($654.7 million) topped the average expectation of 49.5 billion
yen from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
While rival Sony Corp aims to remain a major player
in consumer electronics, Panasonic's restructuring has focused
on household appliances, which are selling well in emerging
markets, and on products supplied to businesses like automakers,
rather than to consumers.
Panasonic has also ramped up asset sales in recent months.
It is looking to raise as much as $1 billion by selling shares
in its healthcare unit, financial sources have said, after a
bruising $15 billion in net losses over the past two years.
For the full year to March, Panasonic left its operating
profit forecast unchanged at 250 billion yen, up from last
year's 160.9 billion yen. That compares with the 257.1 billion
yen average projection by 18 analysts surveyed by Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 98.05 Japanese yen)
