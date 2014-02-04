BRIEF-Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology to boost two units' capital
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by 247.3 million yuan ($35.92 million), 271.6 million yuan respectively
TOKYO Feb 4 Japan's Panasonic Corp said operating profit for the October-December quarter more than tripled as strong sales of electronic products for cars and energy-efficient homes helped it beat analyst expectations for the second straight quarter.
Panasonic reported 116.6 billion yen ($1.15 billion) in operating profit for the third quarter of its fiscal year, up from 34.6 billion a year earlier. That was close to double expectations of 66.2 billion yen, the "SmartEstimate" or average of the most accurate analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The Osaka-based company is reaping the benefit of a lengthy, expensive restructuring that has seen it retreat from smartphones and scale back its semiconductor operations to focus on other businesses. But the company remained cautious despite the strong quarterly earnings: it left its forecast for full-year operating profit unchanged at 270 billion yen, having raised its outlook last October. ($1 = 101.2550 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Sophie Knight; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by 247.3 million yuan ($35.92 million), 271.6 million yuan respectively
BERLIN, April 24 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups that is seen as likely to seek to list later this year, reported that revenues jumped 71 percent in 2016 and said it would keep investing to drive future growth.