By Tim Kelly
| TOKYO, July 31
TOKYO, July 31 Struggling electronics giant
Panasonic Corp, Japan's biggest corporate employer,
likely reaped a first-quarter profit but the earnings
renaissance may be brief as its new boss looks to mine that
extra cash to pay for a new round of restructuring.
Founded in 1918, the maker of Viera TVs posted a record net
loss in the last fiscal year, knocked down by fierce competition
from overseas rivals such as Samsung Electronics.
Kazuhiro Tsuga, who took over Panasonic in June, vowed to
transition the company into a future where TVs are no longer the
main earnings driver, replaced by income from washing machines,
batteries and other products, much of which made overseas.
"Our impression is that Panasonic's strategy of covering
declining AV product sales with white goods is working," Yuji
Fujimori, an analyst at Barclays Capital, said in a report
previewing the quarterly results.
Panasonic expects to sell 15.5 million TV sets this business
year, 2 million fewer than a year earlier. It so far expects
operating profit to rise to 260 billion yen from 43.7 billion
yen, in part because it has stopped selling sets at a loss.
Three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters estimated
Panasonic will likely report on Tuesday that operating profit
ballooned sevenfold to 40 billion yen ($511.25 million) in the
three months ended June 30 from a year earlier.
The company also likely scraped an 8.4 billion-yen net
income following a 772 billion-yen loss in the 12 months to
March 31, they said.
MORE TO DO
The sprawling electronics giant, which cut its workforce by
36,000 people last year, is not out of peril, say investors.
Amid a weak global economy and the ongoing sunset of a TV
business squeezed by intense competition, Panasonic has to do
more to revive its fortunes.
"Their outlook doesn't suggest a solid turnaround is
underway. It continues to be tough for them," said Makoto
Kikuchi, CEO of Myojo Asset Management in Tokyo.
Tsuga agrees that action is needed for Panasonic to make it
to its centenary. In the past four years, the company's combined
losses have mounted to more than $15 billion while its market
value has slumped more than 80 percent to under $16 billion.
At the start of the business year on April 1, Panasonic
earmarked 41 billion yen for fresh restructuring this term.
Tsuga, in his first sit-down with the foreign press on July 12
as the company's president, said that bill may rise, which in
turn would erode profits.
Even after last year's job losses, Tsuga inherited a company
that remains Japan's largest corporate employer with 330,000
workers.
TURNAROUND PLAN
The former head of Panasonic's audio visual unit vowed to
shutter or sell of the parts of Panasonic that are not
contributing to the bottom line. Tsuga said he will deliver the
framework of that revival plan to investors at the end of the
current quarter.
Panasonic, for a short time at least, may have to accept
diminished revenue, Tsuga warned, as it retools to fill in the
earnings gap left by TVs with sales from household appliances,
batteries, solar panels and other gadgets.
Tsuga, who burnished his cost-cutting reputation during a
three-year stint in charge of automotive components, said he
will complete his roadmap by February.
He plans to fire the first salvo in his restructuring
campaign, however, in October by reducing workers at Panasonic's
headquarters to several hundred from 7,000, although many of
those people will be dispersed to other business units rather
than laid off.
Panasonic releases its first-quarter results at 0630 GMT
after trading on Tokyo's stock market has ended. Local TV and
consumer electronics rivals Sony Corp and Sharp Corp
will release their first-quarter results on Thursday.